BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The 11-Day Power Play is now underway.

Hannah Lockwood, one of the biggest fundraisers, joined News 4 in studio. Her young team has raised tens of thousands of dollars.

The first puck dropped here at 6:00 a.m. Close to 3,000 players will compete for 250 hours, in a marathon on the ice.

13-year-old Hannah is the captain for team Mighty Pucks. Her team is in the top five fundraisers this year.

