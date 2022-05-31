BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Nine adults and two children escaped from an early morning blaze that spread to multiple houses on Buffalo’s West Side.

Buffalo Fire confirmed that all residents made it out safety. Houses affected were on the corner of Massachusetts and Prospect avenues.

Two firefighters are being treated at ECMC after battling the fire this morning, News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak reported.

One house that burned to the ground was vacant and was being renovated, officials said. They believe the fire started at 110 Massachusetts Ave. around 5:30 a.m. Other houses affected were 102 and 114 Massachusetts Ave., and 807 and 825 Prospect Ave.

A home across the street at 807 Prospect Ave. and a fire truck were damaged due to the extreme heat of the fire.

Crews say at one point the fire was out the curb and the intensity was due to the home being renovated.



That extreme heat damaged a home across the street and fire truck. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/KgLv4sXTug — Gabrielle Mediak (@GabrielleMediak) May 31, 2022

The cause of the fire remains under investigations. Officials estimated the fire caused more than $700,000 in damages.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.