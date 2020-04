BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Red Cross is assisting a total of eleven people after a fire broke out overnight at a Roebling Avenue address and damaged a neighboring house.

The fire happened just before 12:40 a.m. at 111 Roebling Avenue.

Buffalo Fire says the fire started in the kitchen. The cause is under investigation.

The fire caused $140,000 worth of damage to the residence and $70,000 in damage to a neighboring residence.