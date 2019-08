Western New Yorkers came together Saturday to help children with an incurable disease.

The Spinal Muscular Atrophy Research Team held its 11th annual Smart Celebration at the Keybank Center.



Organizers say they have raised more than $1-million dollars over the last 10 years from benefactors in Western New York.

The Buffalo Firefighter Union’s fill the boot event raised about $31,000 dollars on Thursday for the group.