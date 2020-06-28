12 adults, 2 children displaced following fire on Lester Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Buffalo Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire Sunday morning on the city’s East Side.

It happened just after 7 a.m. at 44 Lester street. The fire caused an estimated $190,000 in damage and officials say two nearby structures sustained exposure damage totaling $50,000.

The Red Cross is assisting 12 adults and 2 children and the cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.