12 Democratic county chairs back Hochul for 2022 governor’s race

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kathy Hochul is picking up more support in her run for governor next year.
She’s received the backing of Democratic chairs from Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua and Allegany counties. Eight other county chairs are also endorsing Hochul.
Earlier this week, state Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs threw his support behind Hochul.
Transition of Power
