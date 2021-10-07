12 Democratic county chairs back Hochul for 2022 governor’s race

Local News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kathy Hochul is picking up more support in her run for governor next year.

She’s received the backing of Democratic chairs from Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua and Allegany counties. Eight other county chairs are also endorsing Hochul.

Earlier this week, state Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs threw his support behind Hochul.

Transition of Power

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now