12-Day Passes for this year’s Erie County Fair go on sale Feb. 8

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – The 12-Day Pass is returning to the Erie County Fair this year following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
The 12 Day passes will be $45 and will go on sale online at 9 a.m. on Feb. 8.
The passes allow for one gate admission per date of the fair, and there’s a limit of four passes per household. A $5 shipping and handling fee will be added to every order.
This year’s fair, scheduled for Aug. 10 to 21, will be the 182nd edition. Feb. 8 marks 182 days until the “Best Days of Summer”.
Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.