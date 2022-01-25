12-Day Passes for this year’s Erie County Fair go on sale Feb. 8

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – The 12-Day Pass is returning to the Erie County Fair this year following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The 12 Day passes will be $45 and will go on sale online at 9 a.m. on Feb. 8.

The passes allow for one gate admission per date of the fair, and there’s a limit of four passes per household. A $5 shipping and handling fee will be added to every order.

This year’s fair, scheduled for Aug. 10 to 21, will be the 182nd edition. Feb. 8 marks 182 days until the “Best Days of Summer”.

Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now