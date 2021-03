(WIVB) – The 12 finalists for the Video Game Hall of Fame have been announced.

They include games like Call of Duty, Farmville, Guitar Hero and FIFA International Soccer.

These finalists were chosen from thousands of nominations.

The games are judged based on four categories including icon-status, longevity, geographical reach and influence.

Players can vote in a “Players’ Choice” poll from now until March 25. Click here for more information | worldvideogamehalloffame.org/finalists