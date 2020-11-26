125th Annual Turkey Trot adapts amid pandemic

NORTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 125th Annual YMCA Turkey Trot got underway, Thanksgiving morning. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak shows us how this long standing race has adapted during the pandemic.

What’s normally thousands of participants; downsized to 125 runners racing in person. They are trotting down Delaware Avenue in groups of 7, and taking off every three minutes to ensure social distancing.

Thousands, upon thousands more are running the 8k virtually, this year. If you want to burn off some of those #hanksgiving calories, you can participate virtually through Sunday! You can register by heading here.

But in a year of change, some things remain the same. Runners are still dressing the part and by racing, still helping kids and families who rely on the YMCA Buffalo Niagara.

Runners we spoke with say, they are just thankful the tradition could continue this year, in any form.