TORONTO, ON (WIVB)– More than a dozen new marijuana shops will open up in Toronto this fall with many more slated to open across Ontario.

The Ontario Alcohol and Gaming Commission will hold a lottery to authorize 42 new retail stores.

Applicants will have to prove that they are financially ready to open the business before they are approved.

Stores will be spread out throughout the region with 13 going to the city of Toronto.

The lottery will be held on August 20.