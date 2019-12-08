Live Now
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) Western New Yorkers braved the cold Saturday to help a good cause. Thousands came out for the 13th annual Polar Plunge at Woodlawn Beach.

All of the money raised at the event will help support local Special Olympic athletes.

