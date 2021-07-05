14 people shot in Buffalo over holiday weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County’s District Attorney is sounding the alarm after a violent 4th of July weekend in the Queen City. Across Buffalo, there were 10-shootings with 14 victims in just the last three days.

Buffalo is on pace to record nearly 90 homicides in 2021. While the numbers aren’t record-breaking, it’s still one of the worst years in decades.

None of this weekend’s victims died and those with serious injuries are expected to survive. So far, 46-people have been killed in the city this year.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn thinks a lack of community policing is to blame for the spike.

“It’s a combination of the clergy, community activists, and Buffalo Police Department, all working together as one unit, and helping this stem. And so now, I’m hopeful that as we’re coming out of COVID here and we get back on the street more, we can reverse these numbers.”

Flynn added that he’s not happy about the spike in shootings and this isn’t a representation of the city of good neighbors. He says the federal government will be giving resources to investigate these shootings.