15 more Erie County residents have died from COVID-19, bringing total death count to 1,702

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Another 15 Erie County residents have died from COVID-19, the Erie County Department of Health has confirmed.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said that a total of 1,702 Erie County residents have died from the virus to date- 1,274 in 2020 and 428 in 2021.

According to the latest numbers from the county, 173 new cases were confirmed on Sunday for a daily positivity rate of 3.9 percent.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate is now 3.7 percent.

Total cases through March 14 are now 68,017.