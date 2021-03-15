15 more Erie County residents have died from COVID-19, bringing total death count to 1,702

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Another 15 Erie County residents have died from COVID-19, the Erie County Department of Health has confirmed.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said that a total of 1,702 Erie County residents have died from the virus to date- 1,274 in 2020 and 428 in 2021.

According to the latest numbers from the county, 173 new cases were confirmed on Sunday for a daily positivity rate of 3.9 percent.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate is now 3.7 percent.

Total cases through March 14 are now 68,017.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss