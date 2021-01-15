15th Bishop of Buffalo’s Catholic Diocese installed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Western New York Catholics now have a new bishop.

Most Reverend Michael William Fisher was installed earlier today at Saint Joseph Cathedral in Buffalo.

Bishop Fisher comes as the diocese continues to cope with bankruptcy and its past of clergy sex abuse scandals.

Related Content Fisher to be installed as 15th Bishop of Buffalo Friday

Pope Francis appointed Bishop Fisher back in December.



Today the bishop said the church needs to make itself a place that abuse victims can trust once again.

He also says he’s honored to serve as the 15th bishop and hopes to transform the diocese.

“Those who suffered abuse, whose voices have not been sufficiently heard, and whose path has not been eased, these brothers and sisters… We must find a way to lead or simply to invite back to the church that has failed them.” Most Rev. Michael William Fisher, Buffalo Catholic Bishop

Bishop Fisher also thanked Albany Bishop Ed Scharfenberger who has served as a caretaker for the diocese for the past 13 months.