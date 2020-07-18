18th Annual Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade of WNY canceled due to COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Annual Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade of WNY has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The event had been scheduled for Aug. 15 and would have been the 18th annual parade.

The concerts scheduled for LaSalle Park on August 15 and 16 have also been cancelled.

“Every year the parade honors the achievements and contributions of the Puerto Rican and Hispanic community to the American fabric of life, to its diversity and to the ideals of justice, equality in inclusiveness for everyone,” a Saturday press release from the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade of WNY Association, Inc. said.

Instead, a brief flag-raising ceremony will be held at noon on Aug. 6 in front of Buffalo City Hall. As in years past, flags representing Puerto Rico and all Hispanic countries will be displayed along Niagara Street.

The Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade of WNY Association, Inc. will also give away over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to kids in the community.

The 19th Annual Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade of WNY is scheduled for Aug. 21, 2021.

