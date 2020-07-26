19-year-old dead following ATV crash in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)- A Niagara Falls man is dead after an ATV crashed into a truck on Saturday.

It happened around 4:00 p.m at the intersection of 24th Street and Mackenna Avenue. Police say the 19-year-old was driving a Yamaha ATV westbound down a one-way street when he passed through the intersection and collided with a pickup truck, flew off the bike, and hit the windshield of the truck.

He was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he later died. The truck driver and the two minor passengers were uninjured.

Police say at this time the driver of the truck is not facing any charges.