2 arrested after police investigate reckless driving in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police say they arrested two people after receiving complaints of reckless drivers.

Saturday, around 2 p.m., police say a large group of motorcycles, ATVs, dirt bikes and go-karts passed several red lights in the 3800 block of Main St.

Many of them were not wearing helmets and did not have vehicle registrations, police say.

Several of the vehicles were located in the vicinity of Main and Youngs Rd.

Two of the drivers tried to flee police. Officers say a motorcycle struck a marked police car while its lights and sirens were activated.

Two people were arrested, but the incident is still under investigation and additional charges are pending.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call (716) 689-1311.