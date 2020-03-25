2 Daemen College students test positive for COVID-19

(WIVB)- Two students enrolled in one of Daemen College’s Distance Education Programs, have tested positive for coronavirus.
“The students have been quarantined at their residences and are said to be doing well. Since these students are enrolled in a fully online program and have not been on either campus, Amherst or Brooklyn, there is no risk of transmission of the virus from these students to the Daemen community,” said college president Gary Olson in a statement.
Read the full statement below:
“Dear Daemen Community Members, I am writing to inform you that two students, who are enrolled in one of Daemen College’s Distance Education Programs, have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). These are the first confirmed cases in the Daemen community, which includes both the college’s main campus in Amherst, N.Y. and its Brooklyn Branch Campus. The students have been quarantined at their residences and are said to be doing well. Since these students are enrolled in a fully online program and have not been on either campus, Amherst or Brooklyn, there is no risk of transmission of the virus from these students to the Daemen community. The health, safety, and well-being of the entire Daemen community continues to be our top priority. Students, faculty, and staff are urged to continue monitoring their health. Remember to practice social distancing and abide by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Please use Daemen’s COVID-19 website for resources, updates, and other information as the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve. Stay well, and thanks for all you do every day for Daemen and our students. “