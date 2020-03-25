2 Daemen College students test positive for COVID-19

(WIVB)- Two students enrolled in one of Daemen College’s Distance Education Programs, have tested positive for coronavirus.

“The students have been quarantined at their residences and are said to be doing well. Since these students are enrolled in a fully online program and have not been on either campus, Amherst or Brooklyn, there is no risk of transmission of the virus from these students to the Daemen community,” said college president Gary Olson in a statement.

Read the full statement below: