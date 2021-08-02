2 former Canisius High School staff members accused of abusing a minor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A lawsuit recently filed in Erie County under the Child Victims Act accuses two former staff members at Canisius High School of abusing a minor.

According to an email sent to the Canisius community and alumni, the first incident happened in 1963 and alleges that Fr. John Sturm, S.J. had unpermitted sexual contact with a minor while an employee of CHS.

The second allegation accuses teacher, Mr. David Isbrandt, of having unpermitted sexual contact with a minor while he was employed as a teacher in 1985-1986.

The school states that as soon as it was made aware of these allegations, local law enforcement was notified, as well as the Diocese of Buffalo and The USA East Province of the Society of Jesuits.

The email goes on to say that “though the underlying events of these allegations are decades old, we understand that our letter may raise questions and concerns. All claims of sexual abuse of a minor made to the school are immediately reported to law enforcement. Canisius High School cooperates fully with any investigations conducted by authorities.”