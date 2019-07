Police responded to the scene of a shooting on Buffalo’s east side early Monday morning.

Buffalo police say the shooting happened on the first block of Zelmer St. around 12:20 a.m.

Two men, ages 21 and 30, were shot in the leg area. The 21-year-old lives in Buffalo, while the other man is a Cheektowaga resident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.