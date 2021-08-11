$2 million portico restoration completed at Buffalo History Museum

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re getting a first look at those major renovations that the Buffalo History Museum underwent.

The area underneath the portico hasn’t been open to the public in more than three decades.

The restoration adds another 4,400 square feet to the museum. And it allows for the use of the original entrances that date back to the 1901 Pan American Exposition.

“The major community impact, and I think one of the pieces that a lot of the leadership gifts were really enticed by, was the idea of reconnecting to the park. We had kind of closed ourselves off to the park, and with opening up the doors and windows again and creating that access to our wonderful partners in Buffalo Olmsted Parks, that was a big peace,” Executive Director Melissa Brown said.

The space will also be used as an event space aligning with the original vision of architect George Cary.