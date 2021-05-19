2021 Fourth of July activities begin to form

Many organizers say Western New Yorkers can expect to see changes to their usual Independence Day plans.

WESTERN NEW YORK (WIVB) — With Independence Day quickly approaching towns and villages are getting their plans together for annual events. For towns that have already figured out festivities, organizers say to expect some changes.

The Town of Tonawanda is still planning on holding the July 2nd fireworks show, but Town Supervisor Joe Emminger says they’re still trying to figure out some of the seating logistics at Kenney Field.

“It’s a crowded event. A lot of families are there. Generally that would be good news.” said Emminger. “There are a lot of homes in the neighborhood…a lot of firework parties,” he added.

The Grand Island recreation department announced the annual Independence Day Parade and Dick Bessel Independence Day Run will still happen – this year on July 3rd. The recreation supervisor says if state mandates change, their plans could too.

In Orchard Park, the Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Donald Lorentz, says the parade will kick off at 11 AM this year, instead of it’s usual 8 PM time. This change is because of uncertain evening plans.

“The town typically runs the fireworks, and we aren’t sure if the fireworks are going to happen this year,” said Lorentz. “We were thinking with everything happening with Covid, it might be better for people to come during the day time.”

Lorentz tells News 4 that because it’s still very early, they’re waiting for some important details.

“The last information that was given to us was that we may not be able to have a walking parade…It may all be a driving parade. But we won’t know that until we get closer to the event.”