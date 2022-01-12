21-year-old UB student among those killed in Bronx apartment fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old University at Buffalo student was among the 17 killed when a high-rise apartment building in New York City caught fire Sunday.
A UB spokesperson confirmed 21-year-old Fatoumala Drammeh died in the Bronx fire with her mother, younger sister and brother.
She was in her third year at UB studying political science and lived on campus. She was active on campus, in the Educational Opportunity Program, and vice president of UB PULSE (Powerful United Ladies Striving to Elevate).
Drammeh is remembered as an “ambitious and kind student” and a “promising and passionate” young woman. UB said they’ve reached out to Drammeh’s family to offer their condolences.
Grief counseling through UB Counseling Services at (716) 645-2720.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
