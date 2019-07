AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crimestoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Gabriel Torres-Torres.

Torres-Torres is wanted by police in Amherst for multiple bench and arrest warrants related to charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

If you have any information that could help lead police to an arrest, call (716) 867-6161.