25th annual Garden Walk happening this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Homeowners are getting ready for the 25th annual Buffalo Garden Walk this weekend.

The event runs tomorrow and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 60,000 visitors are expected to tour more than 400 community gardens.

They say this is a true showing of hard work paid off and the love the community has for their neighborhood.

“It’s a true grassroots organization, and it’s really beautiful as you take a walk through these neighborhoods and see these gardens. You see the labor that has gone into them and see these gardens are a reflection of what we are as a community. Of what work we put in together and coming together to really truly enjoy all the fruits of that labor,” Ashley Smith Executive Director of the Elmwood Village Association said.

Officials say this event brings in more than four-million dollars each summer.