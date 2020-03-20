26 Shirts releases “Buffalo is Stronger Together” background

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–“Buffalo is Stronger Together” seems to remain a common theme of how the Queen City is responding to the coronavirus.

26 Shirts designed a digital background it encourages the city of good neighbors to use during what they say is a time when our phones and laptops seem to offer alarming messages.

“We wanted to offer an alternative. Now is the time to remember that we are Buffalo. We are the city of good neighbors, and we care for each other, 26 Shirts said on its website.

Here’s what the background looks like:

You can download the background for several devices by clicking here.