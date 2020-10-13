26-year-old man shot on Walden Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y.(WIVB)– Buffalo Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a Buffalo man in critical condition.

It happened just after 8:00 p.m. on the 300 block of Walden Avenue.

Police say a 26-year-old was rushed to Erie County Medical Center where he is currently.

No further information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.