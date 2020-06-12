Breaking News
29-year-old struck by Buffalo police cruiser in April headed to Colorado rehabilitation center

Local News
(WIVB) – A young woman from Buffalo who was seriously injured after being struck by a Buffalo Police cruiser is now receiving treatment at a world-renowned rehabilitation thanks to generous donations.

29-year-old Chelsea Ellis left ECMC on Thursday for Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado. A GoFundMe campaign raised about half of the cost of her care there- around $250,000.

Ellis was on a walk with a friend in April when she was struck by a cruiser responding to a call. She suffered life-threatening injuries and injuries to her brain and spine.

