2nd Annual Lemonade Classic to raise awareness of childhood cancer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several hockey teams will face off at Buffalo Riverworks this week in an effort to raise awareness of childhood cancer.

From walks to runs to other fundraising events, there’s a fundraising event every year to bring awareness to different types of cancers.

But Mark Schnobrich says he hopes to bring more attention to the diseases affecting children.

“It’s one of those things, with all the great events that we have around Buffalo, especially around cancer, none are really dedicated to childhood cancer,” said Mark Schnobrich,

Schnobrich is the managing director at Northwestern Mutual Williamsville. He says it’s important to remember what these children go through.

“Instead of outside playing these kids are going through treatment and battling cancer. The work that we do at Northwestern is really aligned to helping people spend life living and when you think about kids diagnosed with cancer, that’s a time where it’s the most authentic genuine time to actually live,” said Schnobrich.

So Schnobrich is taking the fight to the ice with the 2nd Annual Lemonade Classic. It’s a pond hockey tournament happening this Friday at Buffalo Riverworks. It benefits Alex’s Lemonade Stand, the largest pediatric cancer research foundation in the country.

“It was founded by Alexandra, better known as Alex Scott. She actually would’ve been 24 years old yesterday had it not been for this terrible disease, but when she was diagnosed she made the decision to stand and fight and she started with one lemonade stand to help children like her as well as the families that support those children,” said Schnobrich.

Last year the tournament raised more than $10,000 and this year Schnobrich says the hope to score their goal of raising $15,000.

“It’s just a really fun day, centered around fundraising for childhood cancer,” said Schnobrich.

The puck drops for the classic Friday at 9 a.m. The event is open to the public. To find out more about Alex’s Lemonade Stand and how you can donate click here.