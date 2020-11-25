Erie County District Attorney grants 3 early releases after positive COVID tests in county jail

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Erie County District Attorney announced Wednesday that two inmates from the Erie County Correctional Facility, and one person from the holding center, are being released early. This comes after the sheriff’s office announced 27 inmates tested positive for the virus Tuesday.

District Attorney John J. Flynn says his office reviews cases of those convicted of low-level, non-violence offenses who have 45 days or less remaining on their local jail sentences in order to reduce the spread of the virus throughout county jails.

“In recent weeks, we have seen how the positivity rate can quickly increase throughout a community. This virus has the potential to spread rapidly through a jail population. In the interest of justice and public health, I consented to the early release of these individuals to allow them to serve the remainder of their sentence at home.”

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

