3 homes and a garage damaged in Orleans County fire

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–A three-alarm fire has damaged three homes and a garage in Orleans County Saturday.



It started as a garage fire that then spread to the property’s house and two neighboring houses. Two explosions were heard from the garage before the fire jumped to the houses. Crews across Orleans County responded and firefighters from Genesee County were on standby.



“That was the biggest problem with three structures going at one time. You got several different crews trying to work three structures, and just trying to come up and formulate a unified command, so that were making sure that were able to designate proper resources to each structure to get the fire out as soon as we can,” said Lt. John Papponetti.



First responders say nobody was injured, but this fire puts anywhere from six to 12 people out of their homes.

