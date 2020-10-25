31-year-old Buffalo man injured in overnight shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Buffalo man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after an overnight shooting Saturday.

Police say a 31-year-old man came to Erie County Medical Center in a personal vehicle just before 1 a.m. suffering a gunshot wound in the arm.

Police are investigating if the shooting occurred happened near Sherman Street and Peckham Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

