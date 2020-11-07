385 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–COVID numbers are spiking in Western New York.

Erie County Executive MarkPpoloncarz says there were 385-new cases yesterday in this county.

Poloncarz says there is not one group or community causing the uptick.

Final numbers for yesterday, Nov. 6: after eliminating duplicate cases and non-county residents, 385 new cases were confirmed out of 7,995 diagnostic reports received.



That’s the most cases in a single day in Erie County during the pandemic.



The daily positivity was 4.8%. pic.twitter.com/feOKhk6uYN — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 7, 2020



He says there is general spread happening in all areas. New York state reports the infection rate for all of Western New York is 4.3 %, the highest in the state.



Governor Cuomo says an announcement is coming Monday regarding Erie County.