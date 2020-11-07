385 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–COVID numbers are spiking in Western New York.
Erie County Executive MarkPpoloncarz says there were 385-new cases yesterday in this county.
Poloncarz says there is not one group or community causing the uptick.


He says there is general spread happening in all areas. New York state reports the infection rate for all of Western New York is 4.3 %, the highest in the state.

Governor Cuomo says an announcement is coming Monday regarding Erie County.

