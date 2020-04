TONAWANDA, N.Y.(WIVB)- One of Western New York’s longest-running festivals is shutting down due to COVID-19.

Organizers of the Canal Fest of the Tonawandas announced its cancellation Wednesday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say the rescheduling of the event is not an option due to road improvement projects in North Tonawanda that have been delayed due to the virus, however they are looking into the possibility of a Fall Festival.