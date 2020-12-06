4 men rescued from Chautauqua Lake after boat overturns

BEMUS POINT, N.Y. (WIVB)– Four men were rescued from Chautauqua Lake near

Bemus Point Saturday.

According to the Chautauqua County Sherriff’s Office, someone called 911 around 6 a.m. and reported hearing calls of distress near the lake.

Police say members of the Chautauqua County Wet Emergency Team found an outboard vessel for waterfowl hunting had flipped over and the men were stranded in the water for approximately 30 minutes.

All four had hypothermia and unable to swim. Only one man was wearing a personal flotation device.

Deputies were able to swim out and bring in two subjects and officials used watercraft to rescue the remaining two. The men were identified as Daniel F. A Bellardo, Matthew Calamari, and Howard Talbot, are all of Chautauqua County.

They were transported to UPMC Hospital for treatment and are expected to recover fully.