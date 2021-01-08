4 The Fans: Bills vs. Colts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Here’s this week’s 4 the Fans, playoff edition, as we’re getting you ready for the Bills-Colts matchup.

This segment is all about the big four talking points for the fans to keep you in the loop before each game.

#1 The Bills have won the division for the first time since 1995

As we know and as the team constantly points out, it doesn’t mean anything if they don’t show up in the playoffs.

They’ve gotten national recognition, players have broken numerous franchise records, but it’s about what you do in the postseason. And don’t forget, the team has done all of this season without any fans at home games to cheer them on.

#2 Fans in the stands

The governor announced last week, about 6,700 fans will be allowed into the stadium for the game.

There are a lot of safety protocols in place to keep people safe.

Tickets were only made available to season ticket holders in seniority order.

This will be the first stadium in the country to require fans to show a negative COVID-19 test result before entering the stadium. Fans who are going to the game have been busy getting those tests done in the stadium parking lot leading up to the game.

Still, fans who are going are just excited to have the chance.

Players are pumped too.

News 4’s Heather Prusak talked to Jerry Hughes he said his wife and two little kids already got COVID tested and they said it was easy.

Micah Hyde said he’s excited because this is the first time his son gets to see him play.

Players and the Pegulas are also reminding everyone to follow the protocols in place. They really don’t want to ruin the chances of having fans in the future, if people don’t follow those protocols.

#3 Frank Reich

Frank Reich is the head coach of the Colts.

And everyone in Buffalo knows him as the guy who led one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history.

Reich was in at quarterback for an injured Jim Kelly in the wildcard playoff game against the Houston Oilers on January 3rd, 1993.

The Bills were down 28-3 by halftime.

Reich led the team to a huge comeback, with an eventual overtime victory 41-38.

Now, Reich will be back in the stadium for another wildcard matchup. This time, as the head coach of the Bills’ opponent.

Bills fans were pointing this out on social media right away. The day the Bills found out the Colts would be their opponent this weekend was January 3.

That’s the same day of that comeback game in 1993 with Frank Reich and the Bills.

#4 Josh Allen

Forget the mechanics or the extra work on his development.

Allen was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month as he bookends the season with the honor.

He also won it for the month of September as well.

What he’s been able to do with this offense is the reason why the Bills are where they are.

Bills Mafia is making it very clear now, they’re loving what Josh Allen is doing. They’re excited to watch what he does in the offseason.