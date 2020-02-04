“4” Western New York date ideas for Valentine’s Day

(WIVB) – There’s only ten days left until Valentine’s Day- do you have plans?

If you’re looking for something a little different to do with your person this Feb. 14, Western New York has plenty of spots for out-of-the-box dates.

Here are our picks:

Central Rock Gym, 55 Chicago St. Buffalo

Conveniently located in The Cooperage next to Resurgence Brewing Company and Hartman Distilling, so after you climb you can unwind with a cold beverage. Click here for information.

Hatchets and Hops, 505 Main St. Buffalo

Practice your lumberjack skills by hurling axes at the target while enjoying a selection of local brews. Reservations are needed and can be made online.

5 Wits, Walden Galleria

Test your wits through three challenges, each of which takes you into a different adventure. Tickets are available online.

Lumagination at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

This annual event, running now through the end of February, illuminates the Botanical Gardens inside and out. Tickets are available online.