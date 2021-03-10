4-year-old donates piggy bank to save Buffalo Naval Park

Buffalo, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Naval Park has been asking for donations to help save and restore the historic ships that are docked there. After 4-year-old Arrow Swartwout donated his pennies and nickels to help out, he received some praise from those who help keep the park running.

Developer Douglas Jemal says he was deeply moved by the donation, which is why he hosted a ceremony to honor the boy. Arrow was given a U.S. Flag, along with a copy of the U.S. Constitution.

“Every child his age should grow up like that,” said Jamal.

Arrow’s grandmother said he was worried the USS Sullivan would sink before he got the chance to go on board. So the contents of his piggy bank were quickly moved to a plastic bag, and dropped off to the park.

“You’ve done a great job educating him, you’ve inspired him, for the fact that he donated some money. And in fact, he came today with a second delivery of money,” said park officials.

Jemal is leading the charge for the one million dollar fundraising effort to restore the Naval Park. He says every donation helps.

“And may we all pitch together and show what kind of good neighbors we are, and support the USS Sullivans to the restoration it deserves,” said Jamal.