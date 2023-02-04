BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you bought a Take 5 ticket in Buffalo for the Feb. 3 evening drawing, you may be a top-prize winner.

The ticket, worth $40, 804.50, was sold at the Tops Market on Maple Road, the New York State Lottery announced Saturday.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39, twice daily. To check your numbers, click here.

Game prizes, of any amount, can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.