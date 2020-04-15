43 North holding at-home hack-a-thon

(WIVB)– A big competition with some major prize money up for grabs is starting again. 43 North is holding a hack-a-thon at home.



This is the second Code Buffalo contest that 43 North has put together, but this is the first time it’s being done virtually. The contest starts Friday and runs one week.



Teams of one to five people can be of any age but you’ll need tech-savvy participants who know how to code and have development experience. The teams will compete for a grand prize of 10-thousand dollars. Another 5-thousand dollar in prizes will also be given out.



This year, participants are asked to build something to support the Western New York Community.

The teams will be able to communicate with some of Buffalo’s top tech mentors throughout the competition.



For every participant that signs up, 43 north will give a meal to Western New York Feeds the Front Lines.