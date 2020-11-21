49-year-old Buffalo man shot on Eller Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Police say a 49-year-old Buffalo man was shot in the hand around 3:15 a.m. on the first block of Eller Avenue.

The man was taken to ECMC where he is listed in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to call the Buffalo Police’s Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

LATEST: