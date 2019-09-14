4Mented in WNY: Community Beer Works

Community Beer Works began serving up brews in 2012 in a garage-like taproom on Lafayette Avenue.

Now a stalwart of the Buffalo beer scene, CBW moved into its new, much larger location on Seventh Street last year.

“We got started in a pretty small location on a very small brewing system, and that was a lot of fun and a lot of hard work,” CBW president Ethan Cox said. “To get sustainable, we really had to get larger.”

The new location features two patios- including one with a gas firepit- a game room, much more room for seating, and full food service.

Visitors to CBW can get their food fix in multiple ways: order at the bar, ask a server, or order at their kiosk.

“When the food is ready, you get a text on your phone to come pick it up, so it’s very convenient,” Cox said.

The menu consists of quick, well-made bar food, which Cox says they try to source as locally as possible.

CBW’s beef comes from Kindred Creek Farm in Akron, as does the pork for their pork belly banh mi sandwich.

A beet burger (the “Beets of Burden) made with beets from Oles Family Farm is also available.

“I think the beet burger is pretty outstanding,” Cox said. “A lot of people who aren’t vegetarian find it to be a great option as well.”

The brewery also offers a Saturday and Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., adding brunch dishes and cocktails to their menu.

Some of the menu items are prepared with CBW beer, like The Whale brown ale, which the brewery has been producing since the beginning.

“It’s approachable for folks who are a little dicey about beer, it’s good for folks who are well-established craft beer drinkers,” director of brewing operations Ryan Demler said. “It’s got a subtle but complex malt profile, it’s full without being too big-bodied, higher alcohol but not boozy.”

Demler says CBW’s “Lets Go Pils” light American lager is also popular, as well as the “That IPA” session IPA.

“It’s just under five percent ABV and is hoppy without being too bitter,” Demler said.

The names of the beers on the tap list at CBW are notably fun and typically punny- there’s “Gose With *Formerly Pun Intended*”, “Party-Kyle”, and “Bang a ‘uey”.

The naming of the beers is a “community” effort.

“I feel like everyone contributes to it, and we choose the name we like the most,” Demler said. “It’s a very organic process for us.”

The new location features a much larger brewing system than the original. The brewery is projecting 3,500 barrels for the year, and it’s sized for 4,500 barrels, Demler said.

You can already find CBW beer in Consumers Beverages stores and most other places to buy beer in WNY.

Cox said the brewery just installed a canning line, which will help to get even more beer out.

Community Beer Works is located at 520 7th St. in Buffalo.

HOURS

MON: 3pm-10pm

TUES: CLOSED

WED: 3pm-10pm

THURS: 3pm-10pm

FRI: 3pm-12am

SAT: 11am-12am

SUN: 11am-8pm

Is there a brewery you’d like to see featured in this segment? Email me at kaley.lynch@wivb.com.