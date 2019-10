TOWN OF POMFRET, N.Y. (WIVB)– One man is dead after a tractor slid into a tree Friday afternoon in the Town of Pomfret.

Police say 50-year-old Daniel Hunt of Fredonia was driving a tractor traveling southbound on State Route 60.

While turning onto a farm access road, the tractor went into an embankment striking a tree then rolled over, coming to rest on top of Hunt.

Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene by Chautauqua County Coroner.