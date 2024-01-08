BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six Catholic parishes in the Tonawandas are temporarily suspending communion wine chalices, citing health concerns.

The suspension applies to six churches that make up Family #18 in the Tonawandas. That includes St. Francis of Assisi in the City of Tonawanda, St. Christopher, St. Amelia and St. Andrew Kim Mission in the Town of Tonawanda as well as St. Jude the Apostle and Our Lady of Czestochowa in the City of North Tonawanda.

Rev. Michael LaMarca, the pastor of Family #18, said that the decision was made to help keep parishioners healthy.

“Over the last couple weeks of course with the Christmas holiday and New Year’s and all the gatherings, sometimes it’s very obvious at the alter and you can hear all the coughing and sneezing going on,” LaMarca said. “Of course, those that choose to receive from the cup have the opportunity to spread germs so it was a thought that has been in the back of some of our priests’ minds.”

LaMarcs added that a few of the deacons in the family of churches have gotten sick in the past few weeks, which sped up the decision.

This is not the first time it has been suspended. In the past, LaMarca said that the Diocese of Buffalo has recommended the suspension of it, while it was suspended during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This means there will be no distribution of wine at the churches, just bread. LaMarca said that this is just a temporary suspension but they do not have a timetable for when wine will return.

“We don’t know how long,” LaMarca said. “We’re going to play it by ear.”