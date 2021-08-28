62-year-old Buffalo man in serious condition after overnight shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 62-year-old Buffalo man shot overnight on Prospect Avenue is in serious condition.

Buffalo Police say the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Prospect Avenue.

He was taken to Erie County Medical Center and listed in serious condition.

People who might have information about the shooting are asked to call the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.