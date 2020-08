BUFFALO, .N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Police are investigating a car accident where a 63-year-old man was hit Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. on the 1700 block of Bailey Avenue. Police say a car was going southbound on Bailey when another vehicle pulled out in front of it.

The driver swerved to avoid the car, hitting a building and a 63-year-old man. The man was treated on scene by emergency officials.

No charges have been filed at this time.