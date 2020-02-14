65 new apartments coming to Richardson Olmsted Campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. – More of the historic Richardson Olmsted complex is coming back to life.

The Richardson Center Corporation unveiled new development for the campus Thursday, which will bring 65 apartments to two of the campus’ 13 buildings.

Don, in addition to the hotel, event venue, restaurant and more, developers are now preparing to repurpose two more buildings into apartments.

Savarino Companies will rehabilitate buildings 9 and 13, which are connected to the East wing of Hotel Henry, into one and two bedroom 65 “live, work” apartments.

“The whole intent here is to design and market these units to attract folks that work in arts, design, culinary, entertainment, media professions that…you know, work for small businesses or are sole proprietors,” Courtney Cox, the development manager for Savarino Companies, said.

The developers plan to provide “a suite of creative amenities” including art studios and exhibit space.

They shared the plans with people interested in the project at a public meeting Thursday night.

“It’s very important to get community input and let the community know what you’re doing because it’s their neighborhood, it’s their city,” Cox said.

That meeting also served to address access and mobility issues throughout the site, something developers continue to work on.

And although sandwiched between the Elmwood Village and Buffalo State, Corporation president Mark Mortenson says he does not see these apartments as potential student housing. He sees the apartments geared toward creative professionals and adds that there will be a minimum and maximum income threshold to live there.

“The apartments that Savarino Companies are bringing to the table really have a special unique appeal to individuals and creative entrepreneurs for more of a live, work environment. That’s really different from student housing or the Monarch 716 that’s down Forest,” Mortenson said.

You could be able to lease the apartments as early as 2020.

Mortenson says a lifelong learning retirement community is also in the works for the campus as well a better pedestrian and bike plan for the area.

You can submit feedback or suggestions for naming the project by emailing info@richardson-olmsted.com.