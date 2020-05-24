1  of  2
7-year-old boy fighting cancer celebrates birthday with Justice Leauge of WNY

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) Western New Yorkers came out in force Saturday to help a boy fighting cancer celebrate his birthday.

Desmond Benimoff turned seven years old. His party had to be canceled because of the coronavirus so his mother organized a parade outside their Orchard Park home.

Not only did several cars come by, but desmond also received his visit from his friends at the Justice League of Western New York.

“Since he got sick, the superheroes have been an amazing part of his journey. Every moment Captain America, The Justice League of Western New York has been behind him almost every second of every day,” said mom Meghan Benimoff.

Desmond’s family is used the day to give back. For every car that came by, they made a donation to several organizations including Make a Wish

