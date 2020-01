BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of person or people responsible for the homicide of Joseph “Sully” Sullivan.

Crime Stoppers says Sullivan was killed on April 30, 2019, at 71 Minnesota Ave. in the City of Buffalo.

They ask citizens with information on the incident to come forward.

Anyone with details can contact Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers app.