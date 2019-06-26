77-year-old Orleans County man with Alzheimer’s located safely

HOLLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — UPDATE: According to the New York State Public Safety Twitter account Carl Zava was located by New York State Police.

He is safe and his family has been notified.

ORIGINAL: A 77-year-old Orleans County man is missing.

Carl Zava suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and may need medical attention.

Zava was last seen on Hall Rd. in the Village of Holley Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

At the time, Zava was driving a white 2001 Chevy Blazer with a license plate that read “GKK-5202.” He was wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans.

He may have been traveling to Erie County.

Zava was described as 5’03” and 110 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office at (585) 589-5527 or 911.